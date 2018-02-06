Preview: Ready-to-Wear International Fashion Weeks AW18

Ready or not, its time for Fashion Week! With New York Fashion Week Men's underway, the fashion industry prepares for the start of the international women's ready-to-wear fashion weeks. Kicking off in New York as part of the extended NYFW schedule, the Autumn/Winter 2018 season officially opens on Thursday, February 8th, with shows from leading designers such as Jeffrey Dodd, Tom Ford, and Jeremy Scott. The following few weeks will become a blur of fashion shows, events, presentations and more in the fashion capitals New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Although this season of the bi-annual fashion weeks is likely to see a number of changes as the industry landscape continues to evolve, it also sees a shift in FashionUnited coverage of each fashion week. FashionUnited aims to take a more personal note to its fashion week coverage, offering its readers editorial insights, professional views and unique stories that can't be found elsewhere, starting with our preview below. Here, we gather our personal selection of the main highlights from the big 4 and share them in the interactive story map below.

As FashionUnited strives to offer its readers the most valuable, well-thought out and much-needed information, we also seek out new ways to tell original stories to enhance our readers' knowledge, as seen in the story map.

Photo credit: Photo: Dries Van Noten AW17. Catwalkpictures