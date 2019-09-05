PRGMEA, Co-host of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention, hosted workshop and seminar on sustainable fashion at the National Incubation Center Lahore
PRGMEA, IAF’s Pakistan member and co-host of the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention, hosted a workshop and seminar on sustainable fashion at the National Incubation Center Lahore on August 29th. The workshop was held to create awareness about sustainable and ethical fashion among apparel designers and manufacturers and the wider fashion ecosystem in Pakistan. Among the speakers at the seminar were Dr. Ayyaz Uddin, Executive Member of PRGMEA and Mr. Damon Frank Giannoccaro, businessman and lecturer at Istituto Marangoni in Shenzhen. Among the workshop leaders were Mr. Mubashar Naseer Butt, Central Chairman of PRGMEA and Mr. Zaheeruddin Dar, CBI expert and trainer at Dartways.
The seminar and workshop attracted a large audience and was a very well appreciated step by PRGMEA to explain and promote the importance of a sustainable apparel industry. PRGMEA’s work in this area goes further because the seminar and workshop also acted as a prepping session for designers wishing to participate in the PRGMEA-IAF Global Fashion Awards. This competition is aimed at educating young fashion designers about sustainable design techniques. Particularly, the competition will challenge young designers from Pakistan to put their creative powers to the test by proving their ability to transform textile waste into wearable, appealing and commercially viable products.
The PRGMEA-IAF Global Fashion Awards award ceremony will be held during the grand dinner for participants to IAF’s 35th World Fashion Convention that will be held in Lahore on November 12th. The IAF firmly believes that sustainability is- and will be in the foreseeable future- one of the crucial elements to keep the industry strong and appealing. The IAF also strongly believes in the power of education. Through this workshop and the PRGMEA-IAF Global Fashion Awards, the Pakistan apparel industry demonstrates its industry’s commitment to investments in sustainability and education as major drivers of industry growth. This commitment will be visible throughout the IAF Convention’s program featuring speakers from Li&Fung, Hugo Boss, Kik, PVH, Veit, Soorty, Matrix Group and more and carrying the theme of “Let’s grow together for a more prosperous and sustainable future”. Registration for the 35th IAF World Fashion Convention is open. Special rates apply to IAF members and members of the IAF member associations. Please find more information and the registration button on: www.iafconventionlahore.com