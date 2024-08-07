Primark launches collaboration with Kappa

Value high street fashion retailer Primark has dropped a 30-piece collaboration collection with heritage Italian sportswear brand Kappa.

The Kappa x Primark collection has been “made for sports and everyday styling,” combining the Italian sportswear brands' innovative high-performance sportswear with contemporary trends.

Kappa x Primark collection Credits: Primark

The collection spans apparel, accessories and underwear for women and men. Highlights include hoodies, half-zip sweatshirts and shirts, alongside seamless co-ords and unitards, designed to be breathable with moisture-wicking technology.

In addition, the range features weekender and cross-body bags, sliders and Kappa-branded Primark socks.

Sarah Jackson, director of licensing at Primark, said in a statement: "We’re thrilled to partner with the iconic Kappa brand and offer our customers specialist performance wear, designed with comfort and functionality in mind.

“This is just the beginning of our collaboration, and we’re excited for the future as we work together to bring more affordable choices to our customers."

Kappa x Primark collection Credits: Primark

Davide Piccolo, chief executive of Kappa, added: “It is a great opportunity to collaborate on this brand-new capsule collection with Primark, a globally recognised brand. We are excited to engage with the Gen Z audience by leveraging contemporary trends.

"Together, we can combine our sportswear heritage with Primark's global presence to deliver innovative and stylish activewear that resonates with young people."

The Kappa x Primark collection is available in Primark stores across 16 markets, prices range from 4.50 pounds for accessories to 26 pounds for clothing.

Kappa x Primark collection Credits: Primark