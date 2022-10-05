Primark launches specialist breast cancer collection

Primark has launched a specialist breast cancer collection, co-designed and developed with Breast Cancer Now charity and people who have been impacted by breast cancer.

The 28-piece collection marks the second collection from Primark and Breast Cancer Now, and features leisurewear, underwear, nightwear and accessories, such as hoodies, T-shirts and cami tops, briefs, nightwear and accessories, including slippers and socks.

The permanent Breast Cancer Awareness collection also includes post-surgery bras featuring product innovations and Cool Max technology to address challenges such as tenderness, swelling and hot flushes that many women may experience during treatment, recovery and post-surgery.

Image: Primark

In addition, this year’s range also includes a post-surgery lace bralette, following research that showed many women still want to look and feel good during treatment and recovery from breast cancer.

Alongside the collection, Primark is donating 750,000 pounds to charity in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month to drive awareness, fund research and support services of cancer charities across Europe, the UK and the US.

The retailer has also launched a campaign sharing real-life stories to highlight the impact of breast cancer on relationships, self-confidence and body image.

Image: Primark

Ann-Marie Cregan, trading director at Primark, said in a statement: “We want to support and empower women, whatever life brings. Cancer affects so many of us and we are really proud to be using our scale to drive awareness, raise vital funds and support services for people affected by cancer.

“We are listening to our colleagues, customers and wider organisations and offering women the products they need at every stage of their lives. We know that specialist products like these aren’t always accessible or affordable to everyone and we want to change this by bringing high-quality technical products that are comfortable, functional and look good to as many women as possible, at the best value on the high street.”

In the UK and Republic of Ireland, Primark have also activated a customer fundraising campaign where customers can donate one pound/euro (or any multiple of this value) at the till in all stores. UK customer donations will be shared evenly between Breast Cancer Now, Cancer Research UK and The Christie Charitable Fund. In the Republic of Ireland customer donations will go to The Irish Cancer Society.

Image: Primark