Primark relaunches performance category

Value fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark has relaunched its performance category with its biggest-ever collection across men's, women's and kids to meet customer demand.

The 150-piece performance collection features the latest product technical innovations, including four-way stretch, sweat-wicking, breathable fabrics and shower-resistant styles, across products such as sports bras, tops, leggings, joggers and trainers.

The move to almost double the size of its performance range is in response to customer demand, explains Primark. The collection will be showcased in new dedicated performance wear zones in selected stores from March, including active pose mannequins, trend tables with ‘ballet bar’ inspired rails, lifestyle images and display panels on walls with health and fitness props and gym flooring.

Primark Performance Range collection - ‘Unstoppable You’ campaign Credits: Primark

Primark has also rebranded the new performance range, dropping its previous Workout logo for a new embossed logo so that customers can easily identify the performance range, in particular from its main range leisurewear. The retailer also adds that the collection will be available in all stores across all markets, all year round, breaking the seasonal trend.

Steve Lawton, chief product officer at Primark, said in a statement: “We want our customers to be focused on their performance, and looking and feeling good, not breaking a sweat on how much it will cost them. Primark is proving it's possible to bring high-performing, innovative fabrications and features to athleisure affordably: our customers are loving these new fabrications especially our buttery soft and seamfree ranges.

“This relaunch includes our biggest-ever performance range with new branding on the product and within our stores. This category has doubled for us year-on-year as consumers look to us for performance wear that works, in the gym and out of it, at prices for all budgets.”

Primark Performance Range collection - ‘Unstoppable You’ campaign Credits: Primark

Highlights from the women’s collection include buttery soft leggings, yoga leggings, seamfree sports bras, running jackets and athleisure tracksuits, while in menswear, the offering has ‘rest day’ T-shirts, reflective co-ords, textured tracksuits and performance trainers. For kidswear, the line-up features a shower-resistant tracksuit, borg fleece, zip-up jacket, leggings, buttery soft T-shirts and yoga shorts.

The collection also includes accessories such as soft workout towels and wireless and wired headphones. Prices start from 2.80 pounds.

To showcase the new collection, Primark has launched a digital-focused campaign, ‘Unstoppable You,’ featuring high-profile ambassadors, including Adele Roberts, Courtney Black and Ashley Cain sharing stories of how sport and fitness have helped them overcome personal hurdles.