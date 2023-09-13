Primark to launch fashion collaboration with Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora is teaming up with value retailer Primark on a multi-season fashion collection based on her personal style.

The debut Rita Ora x Primark collection launches on September 19 and will be available in all Primark stores across its 16 markets, allowing customers to shop Ora’s “famous style for less”.

The collaboration is almost two years in the making, explains Primark, and all pieces have been designed to become wardrobe staples “that can be loved, worn and shared season after season”.

Singer-songwriter Ora is a life-long Primark fan and customer and co-designed the collection with the retailer alongside emerging London-based designer Jawara Alleyne, who has taken part in Fashion East's talent incubator during London Fashion Week, with styling from her personal stylist Pippa Atkinson.

Rita Ora x Primark collection Credits: Primark

Underpinned by a vision of “versatility for everyone,” the Rita Ora x Primark line will offer customers a piece of her unique style across knitwear, denim, tailoring, casualwear, and outerwear, as well as accessories and shoes.

The 169-piece collection spans a “day to night” theme, reflecting many of Ora’s favourite looks, alongside trends and styles from everyday essentials to statement evening looks, and casualwear items, including hoodies and T-shirts, featuring symbols personal to the singer, with references to her recently released album, ‘You & I’.

Primark to launch first truly international collaboration with Rita Ora

Rita Ora x Primark collection Credits: Primark

In the press release, Primark added that Ora was involved at every stage of the process, from design through to the making of the collection, with the singer even spending time getting to know Primark behind the scenes and visiting Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme in India.

In addition, two-thirds of the clothing in the range contains recycled or more sustainable materials, and five styles are circular by design. This is to align with the retailers’ goals for 100 percent of Primark clothing to contain recycled or more sustainable materials by 2030, currently, it stands at 50 percent.

Commenting on the partnership, Rita Ora said: “Throughout my life, I have always wanted to look stylish, and when I was younger, I couldn’t have done that without Primark. I could always stretch my budget with so many great pieces from Primark. Honestly, that is really when I learned how to get creative and play with fashion. Creating this collection with Primark has been very nostalgic for me, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Rita Ora x Primark collection Credits: Primark

Jermaine Lapwood, director of future trends and innovation at Primark, added: “In a world of collaboration overload, it’s more important than ever for brand partnerships to be rooted in genuine authenticity and connection. We’ve known Rita to be a Primark fan for a long time, but it was only when we ran into her almost two years ago and got chatting that we realised the extent of her love for the brand.

“The instant chemistry between both parties was undeniable, and today, following months of collaboration, I’m so proud to be revealing Rita Ora x Primark. Bringing together the best of Primark and Rita, I hope the collection allows customers to express their true selves and to show their inner Ora.”

Rita Ora x Primark collection Credits: Primark

This is Primark’s first ever truly international collaboration and will be available across its 16 markets, including the UK, Ireland, the US, and Europe. Prices will range from 3 pounds / 4 euros / 5 US dollars for accessories, 4 pounds / 4.50 euros / 5 US dollars for clothing, 24 pounds / 26 euros / 28 US dollars for outerwear and 14 pounds / 18 euros / 20 US dollars for footwear.

In the UK, the collection will also be available via the retailer’s click-and-collect service, currently trailing in 57 stores in Greater London and North West England, North Wales and parts of Yorkshire, which was recently expanded to include womenswear.