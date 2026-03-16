Prince taps C-Life Group to expand apparel across North America

Racquet sports and lifestyle brand Prince has announced a partnership with wholesale apparel company C-Life Group to design, manufacture, and distribute Prince-branded apparel across the US and Canada as it looks to evolve into a comprehensive performance and lifestyle apparel brand.

Prince, owned by global brand development and licensing platform Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement that the partnership will span men’s, women’s, and kids’ sportswear (off-court), activewear (on-court), outerwear, and swimwear, marking “a significant step in the continued expansion of the brand”.

Christina Martin Pieper, executive vice president of lifestyle at Authentic, said: “Prince is one of the most iconic names in racquet sports, with a legacy built on performance and innovation.

“As tennis, padel, and pickleball continue to gain cultural and commercial momentum, we see a significant opportunity to grow Prince beyond equipment and into a scaled apparel business. C-Life Group’s category expertise and retail strength make them the right partner to execute this next chapter and expand Prince apparel across North America.”

C-Life Group will develop a product lineup that reflects Prince’s heritage while capturing its modern relevance, with the collections blending on-court innovation with off-court versatility designed for athletes, enthusiasts, and consumers who see tennis not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle.

The first collections under the new partnership are expected to launch in summer 2026, with distribution across key retail partners throughout the US and Canada. Abe Anteby, chief operating officer at C-Life Group, added: “Prince is a heritage performance brand with tremendous cultural equity and untapped opportunity in apparel.

“Our approach is brand-first and long-term. We see an opportunity to build a sustainable, multi-season apparel business that delivers both technical performance on the court and versatile style off the court. We look forward to working closely with Authentic to reintroduce Prince apparel to the market in a way that respects its legacy and resonates with today’s consumer.”

C-Life Group, headquartered in New York, is a leading apparel manufacturer and licensing partner producing diversified collections across sportswear, fleece, outerwear, fashion basics, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company is known for its vertically integrated design and sourcing model and strong retail relationships, and has recently expanded its brand licensing portfolio to include labels such as Von Dutch, Palm Angels, and Dickies.