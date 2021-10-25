Pronovias expands partnership with Marchesa for occasion wear

Spanish bridal house Pronovias is following up its successful affordable line of wedding dresses with Marchesa’s creative director Georgina Chapman with an exclusive occasion wear collection of red carpet looks.

The debut Marchesa Notte for Pronovias collection represents the second collaboration with the New York-based brand within a year, adding to the bridal collection launched in April , and aims to bring the Pronovias evening and occasion wear designs to a wider audience.

Chapman worked with Thomas Vasseur, design director of ‘The Party Edit’ at Pronovias to create the occasion wear collection described by the brand as being filled with “glamour and passion” by combining the Mediterranean sensuality with Hollywood glamour.

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

Georgina Chapman, creative director and co-founder of Marchesa, said: “I’m thrilled to be launching the new Marchesa Notte for Pronovias collection. It was such a great pleasure working with Thomas to develop this line and bring it to life. We are both excited to launch this collection with a joint vision of making women feel special whether as part of the wedding party or a guest at a special event.”

Vasseur added: “Working with Georgina on the collection was an incredible experience. She is the undisputed queen of celebrity haute couture, and her knowledge was invaluable when creating these utterly gorgeous gowns.”

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

Pronovias unveils debut eveningwear collection with Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman

The Marchesa Notte for Pronovias collection had an exclusive fashion preview at its London flagship, where Chapman alongside Pronovias Group chief executive Amandine Ohayon showcased the collaboration.

Chapman explained that adding cocktail dresses to her collaboration with Pronovias was an “easy yes,” during the event in London.

“For me, both brands share the same core values - we both believe in craftsmanship and quality, and our sensibilities are very similar from a design standpoint,” explained Chapman. “When I was asked if I wanted to do something outside of bridal, it felt very natural as we do event dressing, and why not design not just for the bride but the guests as well.”

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

Ohayon added: “The first bridal collection came out earlier this year and has been an instant hit - so we knew we wanted to bring something new and different for the second part of the year - and that’s why we wanted to do a party collection, as we really believe that the party is coming back!”

The 20-piece cocktail dress collection, designed for wedding guests, bridesmaids, mother of the bride and for parties is described by Ohayon as being “unique and very special” and is inspired by Seville, referencing its “seductive light, colour and passion for flamenco”.

Chapman added: “I wanted to share that design sensibility from Europe and the beauty of Spain with this collection. When I think of Spain, I think of warmth, the heritage, the artisan laces and embroideries. That’s reflected in the collection from the bright pink prints to gentle metallics and lace designs.”

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

The debut Marchesa Notte for Pronovias eveningwear collection offers feminine silhouettes, from one-shoulder to off-shoulder necklines with embroidery, lace, fashion-forward prints and “red-carpet finesse” in a colour palette inspired by the flora of Southern Spain, from peony and fiery red to pale orchid, bluebell and regal violet.

Highlights include the ‘Jaleos’ a pleated chiffon maxi dress with an asymmetrical neckline and extra-large bow featuring a playful floral print, while the ‘Seguiriya’ is a flared tulle dress with long sleeves and floral embroidered design, and the ‘Nanas’ is a romantic and sensual flared strapless, shimmering tulle dress with open back.

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

The collection also offers lace in a “new light” with designs reminiscent of classic mantilla shawls, tone-on-tone metallic highlights and art deco-inspired embroidery, while other gowns have been adorned with golden thread embroidery on lush velvet and all-over beading.

The ready-to-wear Marchesa Notte for Pronovias collection is available in all Pronovias boutiques and selected stores around the world, prices range from 490 to 800 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

Image: courtesy of Pronovias

Image: courtesy of Pronovias