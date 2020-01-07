Pronovias launches an inclusive collection with Ashley Graham

Madrid - Continuing its commitment to consolidate its position in the US market, Spanish bridalwear firm Pronovias, owned by British investment fund BC Partners since 2017, has just announced a collaboration with American model and designer Ashley Graham. An "inclusive" collection called "Ashley Graham x Pronovias", which will be available from the beginning of 2020 in all stores of the group in sizes ranging from 0 to 34.

Considered one of the faces that best represent the inclusion of all types of bodies that American fashion is walking towards today, Graham was the first to give the news through her own profile on Instagram. Graham journey from Model to desiger has led to a collection of 16 fit-all-body-types pieces thanks to its wide range of sizes with a pricing ranging from 1,000 to 3,500 dollars.

"Women must feel safe and empowered throughout the process from the purchase of their perfect wedding dress to the arrival of their special day," Graham said in a statement, in which she confessed the problems she experienced herself in the preparation of her wedding. "When I bought my wedding dress ten years ago, I had trouble finding a style in my size that would fit me and make me feel special," the model said. She added how it is "necessary for the wedding fashion industry to fight for the inclusion and diversity of the female body". "That's why I feel honored to collaborate with a leading luxury brand like Pronovias, to offer beautiful and comfortable alternatives in different sizes and styles.

'We are delighted to be able to announce this incredible collaboration with Ashley Graham," added Amandine Ohayon, executive director of the Pronovias group. "Her advocacy of bodily possibility aligns perfectly with Pronovias' promise to find the perfect style for every woman. For this reason, "we are equally proud to be able to lead the move towards inclusion in the bridal fashion sector, as we believe that every woman should really be able to find the dress of her dreams, regardless of her size". While Alessandra Rinaudo, the firm's artistic director, pointed out how thanks to this collaboration with Graham they have been able to "further improve" the fit and tailoring of the firm's dresses.

Consolidating in the United States

This collaboration responds to the strategy undertaken by Pronovias with the aim of consolidating its presence in the US market. To this end, in recent months it has announced various initiatives, such as the announcement of a collaboration with the North American designer Zac Posen, or the expansion of its commercial network with new openings in Boston and Los Angeles.

"The bridal market in the United States represents about 80 billion dollars, 20 percent more than the entire European market; therefore, we have an immense opportunity for growth in the United States," Ohayon said at the time. Who did not hesitate to point out the peculiarities of a "unique" sector, in the sense that "98.5 percent of brides" still buy their dresses in physical sales spaces. "There is a disconnect between consumer expectations and what the bridal market has to offer," Ohayon emphasized. So "we have a unique opportunity to shake up the market and drive change, and that will start with the new retail concept we are implementing in the United States.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited by Kelly Press

Photos: Pronovias