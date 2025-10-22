Psycho Bunny strengthens its sports presence with its entry into hockey

Montreal-based premium menswear brand Psycho Bunny has named National Hockey League (NHL) defenseman Lane Hutson as its newest brand ambassador, signalling the brand’s entry into the hockey world as it looks to expand its reach into a major North American sports community.

The move sees Psycho Bunny continuing to build its presence within sport, following its strategic ambassador partnerships across tennis, golf and lifestyle as it continues to “blend premium craftsmanship in the athletic space”.

Hutson, a rising emerging talent in the NHL, who plays for the Montreal Canadiens, will appear in future Psycho Bunny campaigns and social content, as well as wear the brand’s latest collections “in and around the rink,” following the NHL's relaxation of the dress code, where they ditched the rule that all players have to wear suits and ties.

Anna Martini, chief executive of Psycho Bunny, said in a statement: "Lane embodies everything Psycho Bunny stands for: boldness, creativity, and confidence. He stands out both on and off the ice, and we're excited to welcome him to a very talented roster of brand ambassadors."

Hutson joins other Psycho Bunny brand ambassadors, including tennis player Alexei Popyrin, who wears custom-designed performance pieces from the Psycho Bunny collection in competition, and former world No. 1 and US Open champion Andy Roddick.

Founded in 2005, Psycho Bunny was originally known for its premium polo shirts and has since expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. In 2024, the brand introduced ‘The Bold Standard,’ a line where “premium craftsmanship meets playful design,” across a range of apparel and accessories.