Pucci to show its next collection in Rome

Florentine fashion house Pucci is to show its next collection in Rome, on April 4th. The brand, best known for its kaleidoscopic prints, will present its "Very Vivara" collection by artistic director Camille Miceli.

Ms Miceli, who assumed the creative reins of the LVMH-owned brand in 2021, has been instrumental in reigniting a modern path for the heritage house. Founded in 1947 in Florence by Emilio Pucci, the Marquis of Barsento, Pucci has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry with its signature fluid fabrics, silk scarves, and vibrant prints.

The Vivara print, Pucci’s distinctive pattern, was initially introduced by Emilio in 1965 and inspired by the undulating waves of the sea. It will also take center stage in the forthcoming "Very Vivara" collection.

Pucci stands as a trailblazer among European brands, being among the pioneers to adopt the American concept of sportswear—an ethos centered around the pursuit of comfort. Over time, this innovative approach, coupled with an inherent appreciation for beauty and opulence, has indelibly shaped the brand's legacy.

Pucci's enduring impact is epitomised by the distinctive prints that not only garnered Emilio Pucci the moniker "The Prince of Prints" but also encapsulate his unique fusion of functionality, style, and luxury.