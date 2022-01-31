Pucci to unveil first collection by new artistic director in Capri

Italian resortwear brand Emilio Pucci will unveil its first capsule collection designed by Camille Miceli on April 29th in Capri.

Miceli was appointed Artistic Director on September 1st this year, embarking on a new chapter in the history of the LVMH-owned Maison. Previous artistic directors include Peter Dundas and Matthew Williamson.

Miceli’s first collection is expected to return a joie de vivre to the brand, which has gone through a restructuring to bring the 70-year-old labelback to fashion’s fore. The label has been without a creative director since 2017.

Miceli, who previously worked as creative director of accessories at Louis Vuitton, also cut her teeth at Chanel and Alaia.

The brand, best known for its colourful prints, was founded by Marquis Emilio Pucci in 1947 and offers ready-to-wear, beachwear, accessories, childrenswear and eyewear collections.