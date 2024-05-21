Pull&Bear announced as principal sponsor of BFC Newgen

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced Inditex-owned Pull&Bear as the Principal Partner for its Newgen initiative, which supports emerging fashion designers through financial aid, showcasing opportunities, and mentorship.

The collaboration, initially set for 12 months, aims to nurture the next generation of global, responsible fashion brands by leveraging Pull&Bear's commitment to creativity, diversity, and sustainability. The brand will offer direct financial support and mentorship to designers, alongside resources for storytelling through its new experiential vertical, 'Canvas for Creativity'.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said: “We are delighted to announce Pull&Bear as the new Principal Partner for BFC Newgen. As we emerge from a fantastic year celebrating 30 years of the designer support initiative, we are looking for new and exciting ways to continue to support the pipeline of creative talent. Pull&Bear have a wealth of industry knowledge and experience and offer amazing flexibility in how they can support our designers. I look forward to announcing this year’s recipients and seeing what is in store for the partnership.”

'BFC Newgen is a rare and important moment of support in the designer’s journey...'

Oscar De Castro Pedrouzo, global communications director, Pull&Bear, said: “We are extremely excited to be partnering with the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN incubator, as it mirrors our commitment to provide a platform for young emerging designer talent. Through our filter of ‘Canvas for Creativity’ we will make available our extensive resources to allow the designers to bring to life their creative vision by accessing our global network and community to tell their stories. BFC Newgen is a rare and important moment of support in the designer’s journey to the global stage, we are delighted to support that journey in our own way.”

The BFC, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1983, plays a crucial role in strengthening British fashion in the global economy through initiatives that promote diversity, sustainability, and innovation. The BFC Foundation, established in 2019, supports these efforts by offering grants, educational opportunities, and business mentoring to emerging designers. As the industry evolves, the BFC continues to champion responsible fashion practices, aligning with global sustainability goals to ensure a resilient and circular fashion economy.

The 2024/25 BFC Newgen recipients will be announced on Thursday 23 May 2024.