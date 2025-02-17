Pull&Bear Partners with BFC NEWGEN designers to redefine fashion collaboration

Spanish fast fashion retail Pull&Bear has launched ‘Canvas for Creativity,’ an initiative that seeks to amplify emerging talent through a unique partnership model. The project positions rising designers as Guest Creative Directors, granting them access to the brand’s expansive resources while ensuring their distinct artistic visions remain at the forefront.

For its inaugural edition, ‘Canvas for Creativity’ spotlights two British Fashion Council (BFC) NEWGEN designers: Chet Lo and Johanna Parv. Their capsule collections will debut during London Fashion Week in February 2025. From Monday the collections will be available through a dedicated pop-up at Selfridges and on its website, with a wider release on pullandbear.com following on February 19th.

A platform for the next generation

By rethinking traditional collaboration models, Pull&Bear is positioning itself as a key supporter of emerging designers, equipping them with the necessary tools and expertise to craft collections that resonate with a new generation of consumers. The initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to fostering creative innovation while ensuring accessibility on a global scale.

Contrasting yet complementary visions

The debut chapter of ‘Canvas for Creativity’ unites two designers with markedly distinct perspectives on contemporary fashion. Chet Lo, known for his futuristic aesthetic and bold textural explorations, challenges conventional techniques with avant-garde sensibilities. Johanna Parv, by contrast, focuses on function-driven designs, blending utilitarian principles with an urban edge tailored for modern lifestyles.

Working closely with Pull&Bear’s creative team, both designers have developed collections that maintain their unique creative DNA while aligning with the brand’s youthful and dynamic identity.

Exploring innovation in design

Johanna Parv’s collection is rooted in adaptability and movement. Emphasizing the seamless transition between work and leisure, her pieces incorporate translucent technical fabrics and ergonomic silhouettes that balance structure with flexibility. Her standout item, a multifunctional windbreaker jacket, exemplifies her philosophy of purposeful fashion. A key highlight of the collection is a convertible bag that transforms into a mini skirt, reflecting her commitment to practical yet stylish design solutions.

Parv sees this collaboration as an opportunity to bring functional fashion to a broader audience while remaining true to her design ethos. “Working with Pull&Bear has enabled me to experiment with technical materials on a much larger scale, proving that innovation in construction can exist within mainstream fashion,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Chet Lo’s collection merges experimental textiles with a futuristic aesthetic. Featuring heavyweight nylon, polyester, and intricate pleating techniques, his designs manipulate light and texture to create bold, visually arresting silhouettes. Signature elements include oversized volumes, cropped cuts, and a striking color palette dominated by black with electric blue accents. Key pieces such as a pleated total-look ensemble and an exaggerated bomber jacket reinforce his daring approach.

“This collection is about pushing boundaries—both in material experimentation and silhouette design,” says Lo. “Collaborating with Pull&Bear has allowed me to execute my vision on a larger platform while maintaining creative freedom.”

Strengthening industry collaboration

Pull&Bear in a statement said it commitment to fostering emerging talent extends beyond individual collections. In 2024, the brand was named Principal Partner of the BFC NEWGEN programme, the British Fashion Council’s initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging designers. This partnership places Pull&Bear alongside industry heavyweights that have historically propelled the careers of talents such as Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones, and the late Lee Alexander McQueen.

Earlier this year, Pull&Bear celebrated its partnership with BFC NEWGEN through a special activation at Selfridges, featuring a dedicated showcase in the luxury retailer’s iconic window displays. Now, the brand is reinforcing its investment in young talent through the exclusive ‘Canvas for Creativity’ pop-up at Selfridges, coinciding with London Fashion Week.

A new blueprint for fashion collaborations The launch of ‘Canvas for Creativity’ represents a fundamental shift in how fashion brands and emerging designers collaborate. By leveraging Inditex-owned Pull&Bear’s global infrastructure while granting creative autonomy to the designers, the initiative fosters a synergy that bridges independent design with commercial scale.