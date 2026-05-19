Puma and A$AP Rocky launch 3D printed Mostro mule

German sportswear company Puma, in collaboration with musician and designer A$AP Rocky, is launching a radically reinterpreted shoe model using a 3D printing process.

The futuristic mule silhouette premiered in February at the fashion show for AWGE, the artist's label, in New York. It is now being released in a striking blue and red colourway with distinctive spike details, Puma announced on Tuesday. The design is based on the legendary Puma Mostro from 1999, whose name is derived from the Italian word for 'monster'. The striking look is complemented by specially designed socks from the joint collection.

A$AP Rocky x Puma Mostro 3.D Mule Credits: Puma

A$AP Rocky x Puma Mostro 3.D Mule Credits: Puma

“The Mostro was already ahead of its time, so we went one step further,” said A$AP Rocky. “As a mule, it looks authentic yet crazy. We presented it at the AWGE show in New York, and when Puma brought it to life using 3D printing, it reached a whole new dimension.”

The Puma Mostro 3.D Mule will be available online and at selected retailers from May 21 and costs 250 euros.

This article was created with the help of AI.