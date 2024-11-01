Puma and The Brooklyn Circus honour Caribbean-American communities

Global sportswear brand Puma has collaborated with The Brooklyn Circus (BKc), founded by designer Ouigi Theodore, on a collection honouring the vibrant Caribbean-American communities that have helped shape New York’s hip-hop and reggae movements.

The collection offers apparel and sneakers, including knitwear, activewear and streetwear styles, inspired by the impact of Caribbean music and style, from the energy of sound clashes to the pulse of dancehall that once electrified New York’s streets.

Puma x The Brooklyn Circus collection Credits: Puma by John Midgley

Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus, said in a statement: “From the booming sound systems in Kingston to the bashments in Brooklyn, Caribbean culture has always been the pulse of New York’s cultural heartbeat. This collection honours the fire and resilience of that movement, and how it continues to shape the world.”

Highlights include new iterations of Puma’s ‘Deviate Nitro 3’ running shoe, designed in a gradient colourway, and Puma’s popular ‘Clyde’ sneaker upgraded in all-black finish, alongside knitted V-neck crewneck sweatshirt featuring bold collaborative graphics across the front and back, soccer jerseys, and a vintage-style track jacket, with ‘The Brooklyn Circus’ branding on the back.

The collection will be available from both brands’ websites, select Puma stores, and at The Brooklyn Circus’s locations in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, and SoHo, Manhattan in New York City. Prices range from 65 to 170 US dollars.

