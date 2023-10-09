Puma announces partnership with Coperni

Sportswear brand Puma has confirmed it is forming a new creative partnership with French luxury fashion brand Coperni with the first products set to launch in January 2024.

In a short statement, Puma said that Paris-based Coperni will serve as the second-ever collaborator from the fashion space to create an original footwear design with the German-based sportswear brand.

The partnership will explore “new forms of innovation through a truly unique hybrid,” explains Puma, merging Coperni’s “modern and fresh view of fashion-tech” with its “authority, authenticity, and history in the world of sports”.

Heiko Desens, global creative director at Puma, said: “Coperni is a visionary, futurist partner. We want to bring innovation and technology into the fashion space, and that really excites me.”

Puma X Coperni sneaker in white Credits: Puma

The debut product is centred around the concept of a new “dress shoe” that is engineered to the specifications of a performance football boot, inspired by the Puma Future blending sport and fashion.

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, founders of Coperni, added: “It’s such an honour to collaborate with Puma for our first sportswear collaboration. It's every designer dream to work on a sneaker, and we are so grateful to Puma for opening us the doors of their innovation department. We look forward to seeing people wearing our common avant-garde and sharp aesthetic.”