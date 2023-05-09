Puma dedicates collection to mascot ‘Super Puma’

Puma is continuing its 75th brand anniversary celebrations with a new streetwear capsule collection dedicated to its beloved mascot ‘Super Puma’ from the 1970s.

For the collection, Puma is celebrating the adventures of ‘Super Puma,’ the fearless green feline hero from its limited-edition comic series in the 1970s, with apparel, footwear and even a plush toy.

‘Super Pumas’ signature green coat serves as the collection’s primary inspiration and includes three collectable pieces with special packaging and accents, including the textural Super R698 sneakers decked out in fuzzy suede from heel to toe, with green and yellow rays on the upper, and a cushioned Trinomic sole unit underneath. The sneakers are also accented with a special set of laces, detachable ‘Super Puma’ hangtags and custom insoles.

Image: Puma; ‘Super Puma’ capsule collection

Alongside the sneakers is a matching ‘Super Jacket’ featuring a retro-collegiate aesthetic with special patches on the arm, chest, and back, and the ‘Super Puma’ mascot, who also appears on a pattern in the jacket's inner lining. The black bomber style takes inspiration from the Puma T7 tracksuit.

The final collectable is a green feline plush toy created in collaboration with German toy company Steiff.

Other pieces in the capsule include graphic T-shirts and shorts.

Puma first relaunched ‘Super Puma’ in February, when the mascot was given a digital makeover for the 10,000 PFP NFT collection referencing some of Puma’s most recognisable apparel and footwear designs.

Image: Puma; ‘Super Puma’ capsule collection

Image: Puma; ‘Super Puma’ capsule collection

Image: Puma; ‘Super Puma’ capsule collection