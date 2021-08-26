Puma launches eco-friendly capsule collection

Sport’s brand Puma has launched a new ‘Down to Earth’ capsule collection inspired by eco-friendly practices, with apparel and footwear created using recycled materials.

The “do good, look good” capsule features apparel pieces that are clean and minimal with fun, playful graphics, created with at least 30 percent recycled cotton. While the footwear designs feature at least 20 percent recycled materials at the upper and bear the legend “respect mother earth”.

The new drop is a nod to Puma’s challenge to do better across ten social and environmental areas that they believe will have the biggest impact. As part of their 10for25 strategy, Puma is aiming to increase the proportion of sustainable raw materials used to make products by 2025. This includes committing to sourcing 100 percent of cotton, polyester, leather, down feathers, and cardboard from more sustainable sources.

Puma’s ‘Down to Earth’ collection is available from Puma stores and online at Puma.com, with prices starting from 25 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Puma

Image: courtesy of Puma