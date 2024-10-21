Puma launches first-ever global basketball campaign

Sportswear brand Puma has launched its first-ever worldwide brand campaign for basketball as it continues to “ignite the future of its hoops division”.

The ‘Forever. Faster. – See The Game Like We Do’ hoops campaign is all about seeing the game differently, inviting fans to see the game like Puma does with a determination to win and play for the “joy of the game”.

The campaign features Puma Hoops athletes Breanna Stewart, Flau’jae Johnson, Scoot Henderson, LaMelo Ball, and the brand’s most recent signee Tyrese Haliburton, and draws upon each player’s unique perspective on the game, and together how they share Puma’s ‘Forever. Faster’ mantra.

Puma ‘Forever. Faster. – See The Game Like We Do’ hoops campaign - Breanna Stewart Credits: Puma

Max Staiger, global head of Puma basketball, said in a statement: “Since the start we’ve always tried to tell the story of basketball through the lens of the player, seeing the game the way they do, both on the court and off the court. This approach has allowed us to connect those unique viewpoints with disruptive product and storytelling - impactful to anyone around the game.

“This Campaign, for the first time, brings together our complete narrative showcasing how Stewie, Melo, Flau’Jae, Scoot, and Tyrese embody the Puma Hoops’ disruptive and inclusive spirit.”

Puma ‘Forever. Faster. – See The Game Like We Do’ hoops campaign - Flau'jae Johnson Credits: Puma

The legacy of Puma Basketball dates back to 1973, when it championed some of the greatest names in basketball history and developed cutting-edge performance shoes, such as the iconic Clyde model. Puma returned to basketball in 2018, when it looked to merge sport with culture with a new wave of Puma basketball athletes to push the sport forward with new technology and product innovations.

Richard Teyssier, vice president of brand and marketing at Puma, added: “This campaign is a message to the world that Puma is doubling down on hoops. The campaign showcases the tenacious spirit we have for the game and the investment we are willing to make to show up as a powerhouse and continue carving our legacy.

“This dedicated campaign will continue to thread our message across the business and amplify our holistic vision for the brand.”

The campaign will launch across the entire mixed media, including out-of-home campaigns in New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami, as well as across social media and TV. In addition, an official NBA media partnership will amplify the campaign to hoops fans worldwide.

Puma ‘Forever. Faster. – See The Game Like We Do’ hoops campaign - LaMelo Ball Credits: Puma