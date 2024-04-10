Puma launches first global brand campaign in a decade

Sports brand Puma has unveiled its first worldwide brand campaign in 10 years, marking its “biggest marketing investment ever” to strengthen its sports performance positioning.

The ‘Forever. Faster. See The Game Like We Do’ campaign has been launched to position Puma as the “fastest brand in the world,” in terms of how its products help athletes across football, running, basketball and handball.

Richard Teyssier, vice president of brand and marketing at Puma, said in a statement: “It is the first time that Puma has one single message – Forever. Faster. The holistic brand message is emotional and distinctive to make sure it connects and resonates with our target consumers.”

The campaign will run across social media, TV, PR, outdoor, and point of sale worldwide and features top athletes, including footballers Jack Grealish, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr, sprinter Shericka Jackson and basketball player Breanna Stewart.

Arne Freundt, chief executive of Puma, added: “Everyone dreams of having a superpower and speed is Puma’s. Speed is the superpower how the greats change the game. Just like our world’s icons Mondo Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Neymar Jr or Breanna Stewart, we know that speed unlocks athletic performance and victory in everyone.

“Through our ability to bring speed to life, Puma invites all people to break through their own limits, unlock their personal best and becoming a better version of themselves, allowing them to see the game like we do: Forever. Faster.”