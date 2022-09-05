Puma launches sustainable yoga collection with Cara Delevingne

Sportswear brand Puma has teamed up with model Cara Delevingne on a yoga collection made with more sustainable materials.

The ‘Exhale’ yoga collection features tops, tights and jackets, all made with sustainable materials such as recycled or certified cotton and polyester. The move is part of Puma’s pledge to make nine out of ten products with more sustainable materials by 2025, which will help reduce the amount of water and chemicals used in the production process compared to conventional materials.

“Yoga is the art of letting go but it is also about being conscious about the here and now,” said Cara Delevingne in a statement. “With this collection, Puma and I also wanted to make conscious decisions about the materials we use.”

While sustainability is at the heart of the collection, ‘Exhale’ also features Puma’s highly functional DryCell technology, which draws moisture away from the skin for a dry and comfortable workout.

In addition, Puma has purchased carbon offset credits through First Climate to offset all unavoidable carbon emissions for the collection. The credits will be used to support a project in Vietnam to build a biogas facility, which can help replace conventional fuels such as firewood and coal in rural areas.

Between 2017 and 2021, Puma adds that it has also reduced its own carbon emissions and those coming from its supply chain and is on track to meet its climate goals. Using more sustainable materials in its products and choosing renewable energy tariffs or buying renewable energy certificates for its stores, offices and warehouses is part of the company’s ‘Forever Better’ sustainability strategy.

Image: Puma