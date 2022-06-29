Puma returning to New York Fashion Week in September

Sportswear giant Puma to present an immersive catwalk show during New York Fashion Week in September.

Entitled ‘Futrograde,’ the catwalk showcase is being described as a “game-changing brand experience,” which will fuse physical and digital, while looking back at the brand’s heritage and ahead to the future.

Taking place on September 13, the show will highlight the Puma family through collaborations and special appearances, from athletes to celebrities, within a “vast downtown space” that will be transformed by light, music and dynamic projection effects.

The aim is to present Puma's sports fashion vision, with the catwalk highlighting both men’s and women’s collections, including remixed retro signatures, upcoming collaborations, custom pieces, and future-leaning looks that “emphasise elevated, active style and expressive individuality,” added Puma in a statement.

Alongside the show, Puma will also reveal a digital experience that integrates interactive components to engage a global audience and further establish the Puma brand in the web3 space after several collaborative projects in the first half of the year.

Adam Petrick, chief brand officer at Puma, said: “We are thrilled to be back on the official CFDA/NYFW calendar. Returning to fashion week for the first time in several years is significant for us because we knew we needed the right combination of factors to be present.

“With an emphasis on digital, a great line up of ambassadors and an amazing creative partner in June Ambrose, the foundation and creativity for a great show are there. And we’re excited that this can be the moment for us to bring it to life.”

Collaborations from the likes of Dapper Dan, Palomo, AC Milan and Koché, will represent a significant part of the catwalk show, added Puma, with each one interpreting the brand’s heritage with a unique twist. A range of autumn/winter 2022 pieces will be available immediately following the show with others arriving for spring/summer 2023.

There will also be a selection of looks from both the current and upcoming seasons curated by Puma creative director June Ambrose, who has also designed several exclusive catwalk pieces.

Commenting on the showcase, Ambrose said: "My life and work has been rooted in street culture and developing the relationship between urban sensibilities and industries. When I entered the business nearly three decades ago, my mission was to influence generations of people who dream about being seen.

“This perspective is what I bring to Puma and it reflects my mindset as I curate the Futrograde show. I want to connect the emotional narrative of our lives, to the show, through the cyclical nature of fashion. I’m excited about the audience’s perception of how we are presenting the idea of ‘a future-forward classic’; tapping into nostalgia and reimagining it for the future. I want this concept to challenge the audience to be creative with their present, as they forecast what's next."

Petrick added: “It is our aim that this experience, whether in person or immersed digitally, will illustrate the history and heritage of our brand through a reimagined and futuristic lens.”