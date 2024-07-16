Puma scales up textile recycling amid football season

Sportswear giant Puma has significantly expanded its textile-to-textile recycling initiative, Re:Fibre, in a move that could reshape the sportswear industry's approach to sustainability. From the 2024/25 season, millions of football replica jerseys, including those for major tournaments like Euro and Copa América, will be produced using a minimum of 75 percent recycled textile and other waste materials.

This ambitious scaling up follows a successful pilot in 2023, which saw 46,000 jerseys produced using the Re:Firbre technology. The company's strategy aims to reduce reliance on plastic bottles for recycled polyester production, traditionally a common practice in the industry. To achieve this, Puma is exploring diverse recycling techniques, including thermo-mechanical and chemical processes, to increase its capacity for textile waste recycling.

Anne-Laure Descours, Puma's Chief Sourcing Officer, emphasised the company's ultimate goal of producing all polyester products from textile waste, signalling a shift towards a more circular business model. This move aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable products and increasing regulatory pressure on the fashion industry to reduce its environmental footprint.

The initiative's expansion comes at a time when the sportswear market is fiercely competitive, with sustainability increasingly becoming a key differentiator. Puma's investment in Re:Fibre could potentially give it an edge over rivals in attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

To mark this milestone, Puma is organising promotional events at its New York flagship store, coinciding with the launch of AC Milan and Manchester City home replica kits. These activities include the release of limited-edition upcycled badges and consumer workshops on clothing customization and upcycling, led by US upcycler Andrew Burgess.

While Puma's initiative represents a significant step forward in sustainable sportswear production, industry analysts will be closely watching the scalability and cost-effectiveness of this approach. The success of Re:Fibre could potentially influence industry-wide practices and consumer expectations in the rapidly evolving sportswear market.