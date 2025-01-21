Puma to host an immerse brand space at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Sportswear brand Puma is heading to Paris Men’s Fashion Week to host an immersive brand space featuring product previews and collector-led exhibitions.

In a statement, Puma said the four-day activation in Paris would be in homage to “the world of Mostro, with monstrous design elements throughout,” featuring seasonal previews, including the Puma King and Puma Speedcat, alongside new collaborations and key apparel highlights.

The immersive experience kicks off with an invite-only experience on January 22 with a Studio Hagel’s customisation workshop, followed by Slam Jam and Puma’s after-party.

The Puma Mostro House pop-up, located at 7 Rue Froissart, will then open up to the public from January 23 to 25, where Cold Archive will curate an experiential exhibition inspired by tattoo art, rave rhythms, and youth culture.

In addition, Uniform Display will also take a turn at curating the space into a catwalk show backstage on January 24, allowing guests to experience the raw creative processes behind the styling, casting, preparation, and hands-on reality of fashion week.

The event will also showcase a special exhibition by footwear cataloguists Hart Copy and collectors Inside Tag, which will bring the Puma archive to Paris, as a showcase of hand-picked models leading up to the Mostro era, including “obscure and lesser-known models” to illuminate decades of Puma’s rich design history.

Richard Teyssier, brand and marketing vice president of Puma, said: "We are bringing the best and brightest from the Puma family to Paris Fashion Week, creating an unforgettable experience that underscores the brand’s growing importance in the fashion and streetwear space.

“This isn’t just for industry insiders – we are opening the doors wider, connecting communities, and ensuring our impact is felt far and wide. With this event, we will share incredible stories and set a new standard. This is Puma showing up, standing out, and merging sneaker culture with fashion like never before.”