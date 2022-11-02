Puma unveils outdoors-inspired collection with P.A.M.

Global sportswear brand Puma has unveiled an outdoors-inspired collection with Melbourne, Australia-born, Paris-based label P.A.M., short for Perks and Mini.

The collaboration aims to blur the lines between streetwear and outdoor clothing as part of a larger multifaceted project, the PAM/Puma Bio/Verse, which aims to reconnect with the concepts of nature and community.

The Puma x P.A.M. collection for autumn/winter 2022, launching on November 5, aims to take the wearer from “the convenience store to the hiking trail,” explains Puma in the press release. It features “simple yet adventurous silhouettes with bold graphics and all-over prints with a psychedelic edge” inspired by the South American Yareta, a blobby, velvety cushion plant.

Misha Hollenbach, co-founder at P.A.M., said: “We wanted to make clothes that are comfortable for a seamless transition between the city and the wild, linking both of them.”

Image: Puma x P.A.M.

There are 20 different styles in the collection, including elevated basics such as fleece jackets and sweaters, cargo trousers, T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, and down jackets. The pieces utilise biodegradable fabrics, with 20 percent being recycled fibres, and 100 percent recycled for the down jacket filling. The colour palette is nature-inspired and dominated by rich purple, lavender, green and copper tones.

The collection also includes sneakers, trail-running shoes and clogs, as well as a bucket hat and cap, a trail backpack and a bottle bag set.

Image: Puma x P.A.M.

Shauna Toohey, co-founder at P.A.M., added: “From the start, we saw this project as an opportunity to make something together that could go beyond fashion, and the PUMA team was instantly supportive. So, as part of the PAM/Puma Bio/Verse, we suggested created a project that worked to protect threatened wild places on the planet; the same kind of places that inspired the collection.”

As part of the Bio/Verse initiative in partnership with Deep, a monitoring programme based on audio sensors is now being set up in the Jurua River region of the Western Brazilian Amazon. The cloud-connected audio sensors will use machine learning to process live sonics, providing insight into keystone species, animal group behaviour, insect density, primate community dynamics, migration patterns, and how the biodiversity changes over time. The data will be used by local and scientific communities to enhance research and conservation projects.

The Puma x P.A.M. collection will be available globally from November 5 in selected Puma and P.A.M. stores, as well as on both brands’ websites.

Image: Puma x P.A.M.

Image: Puma x P.A.M.

Image: Puma x P.A.M.

Image: Puma x P.A.M.

Image: Puma x P.A.M.