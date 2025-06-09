PVH signs outerwear distribution deal for North America

Fashion company PVH Corp. has signed a new licensing agreement with New York-based Herman Kay-Mystic on a selection of its wholesale men’s and women’s outerwear for the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands in the US and Canada.

In a statement, PVH said that while it has taken back its licensed women’s wholesale business in North America to operate key lifestyle expressions of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger through underwear, sportswear and jeans, it also has plans to partner with “key experts for certain wholesale category businesses where the partner can provide deep category and channel expertise”.

This approach it adds will support the company’s “long-term, brand-building growth strategy,” the PVH+ Plan, and drive further scale in the marketplace.

Donald Kohler, chief executive of PVH Americas, said: “As we bring licenses in-house that represent the core part of our brands’ lifestyle expression, we are also working with complementary partners, like Herman Kay, who are fully aligned with our brand vision and direction and will contribute to driving sustainable, brand-accretive growth as we deliver on our PVH+ Plan.

“Herman Kay is a recognised market leader in outerwear, and we’re excited to work with them to accelerate our category growth plans in the market.”

The new licensing partnership with Herman Kay is expected to launch in spring 2026.

Barry Kay and Richard Kay, co-presidents of Herman Kay, added: “This partnership marks a major milestone in our company’s growth, and the opportunity to align with PVH - a company we greatly admire - is both exciting and humbling.

“We are honoured to bring our expertise to Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger and look forward to delivering exceptional specialised products and value to wholesale consumers.”