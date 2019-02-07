Q&A: Remy Goddard - Joules Print Designer Award winner

British retailer Joules has a long standing tradition of supporting the next generation of designers, and as part of its celebration to mark its 30th anniversary this year, FashionUnited were given the opportunity to talk to the brand’s latest print design talent, Remy Goddard, who won the Joules Print Award at the 2018 New Designers, which honours visionary design of students from more than 200 creative courses.

The Joules Print Award called on design students to design a print worthy of a Joules collection that shared “their passion for colour, possess a wonderful imagination and most importantly have a cracking sense of humour” to win a 500 pound cash prize as well as a two week paid work placement within the brand’s in-house design studio, and for their commercial portfolio review by one of Joules senior design team.

Commenting on the importance of the New Designers showcase, Joules product director, Laura Douglas, said in 2017: “Over the years the exhibition has proved pivotal in helping us to find brilliant up and coming designers that have gone on to work with us for many years.”

Goddard, a student at Leeds Art University, impressed the judges with her seaside illustration, which they stated “personifies Joules' playful side” as her illustrations had a “lovely contemporary feel that were akin to the central themes Joules explore every season”.

Five Minutes With… Remy Goddard

FashionUnited chatted to Remy Goddard over e-mail to find out about her passion for design, what it was like to work at Joules, as well as her plans for after she graduates.

What did you study and where?

“I studied Printed Textiles and Surface Pattern Design at Leeds Arts University.”

Have you always been a fan of the brand?

“Absolutely! I have always loved the brand and have a few things in my wardrobe from Joules.”

Tell us about how you got into design and about your winning piece.

“I got into design by combining my love of drawing with textiles and realising the potential of creating something that could be applied to lots of different products. After completing work experience in my second year of university, I understood the commercial importance of design and became more aware of my identity as a designer.

“My winning piece was a collection of screen printed designs inspired by summertime trips to the English coast and countryside.”

Did you always have a passion for design? What inspires your work?

“I have always loved drawing and crafting things ever since I was little, but my passion for illustration began at university. My work is mostly inspired by the outdoors, but I also love creating conversational prints and drawing things with lots of character such as animals and people.”

What team did you work with on your placement?

“I assisted the kids wear print design team which was really fun. I also had the opportunity to help out with womenswear which really challenged my versatility as a designer.”

What was a typical day like on your placement with Joules?

“In a typical day I would usually spend most of my time drawing, painting and digitally putting designs together. I was also involved in meetings with the senior design team to discuss ideas and consider how prints work together as a collection.”

Were there any challenges with your Joules placement?

“I found some tasks a little challenging as I was slightly out of my comfort zone using a more realistic handwriting to paint animals and florals.”

What did you enjoy the most?

“I really enjoyed seeing the designs come together as a collection and gaining an insight into the process that underpins the gorgeous prints.”

What do you think is the most important thing you’ve learnt from your time at Joules?

“I’ve really developed my commercial awareness at Joules and the importance of understanding what the customer wants. Sometimes a design can look really great on its own but it’s so important to consider the appropriateness for a particular product or customer.”

What are your plans after you graduate?

“I have a freelance project with a greeting card publisher and I also wish to develop my own portfolio, especially after learning so much and being so inspired at Joules.”

What advice would you give those looking to take the next step in the their design/fashion career?

“Gain as much experience as you can and find your niche - being original and doing what you love will really help you stand out in the industry.”

What’s next for you?

“I wish to work on more freelance projects and develop my personal brand as a designer and illustrator.”

Images: courtesy of Joules