QVC targeting over 50s with new collective

Live video commerce giant QVC is looking to embolden women over the age of 50 with a new ‘Quintessential 50’ collective featuring female celebrities, activists, business leaders and lifestyle experts who exemplify “the possibilities of life over 50”.

Under its new ‘Age of Possibility’ agenda, QVC has brought together a collective of 50 women, including Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart, and Queen Latifah, to offer a “unique perspective and modern taste” to help guide QVC's efforts to support women over 50 in its programming and product offering.

The ‘Quintessential 50’ was inspired by the alarming gap between how much women expect from life after 50 versus how little the world actually supports those expectations. This was reinforced by a survey the brand conducted with third-party research firm YouGov in March 2024, which revealed that 3,713 respondents found that 62 percent of women ages 50-70 feel that entering age 50 and beyond is viewed by society as a time of decline.

The survey also found that only 31 percent of women ages 50-70 feel supported by brands, compared to 58 percent of women ages 18-29 and 41 percent of women ages 30-49.

Annette Dunleavy, vice president of brand marketing at QVC and a member of the Q50, said in a statement: "QVC has a longstanding relationship serving the 50+ customer, and we're uniquely positioned to launch this dedicated effort that we hope will spur a cultural shift in attitude and behaviour towards women over 50.

"The Age of Possibility platform represents an underestimated period of freedom, exploration and transformation to look forward to as women age, a prime time of a woman's life where anything is possible and living in authenticity is unapologetic."

The ‘Age of Possibility’ will kick off with a first-of-its-kind summit in Las Vegas on April 24, bringing together the Q50 for an intimate day of “conversation, creative inspiration and cultural truths”. QVC is also introducing a new Facebook Group, ‘Over 50 & Fabulous!’, where 50+ women can connect and share what they know and love.