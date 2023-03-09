QVC to boost accessible product offering and teams up with Selma Blair

Live video commerce giant QVC is expanding its commitment to adaptive clothing and accessible products and named actor, author, and disability advocate Selma Blair as its brand ambassador for accessibility.

In a statement, QVC said it was looking to grow its accessible and adaptive offering by streamlining how customers find and explore them and enhancing the accessibility of its end-to-end shopping experience.

The move will target those with disabilities, illnesses, injuries, recovering from surgery, or ageing, by offering hundreds of products spanning fashion, home, electronics and beauty with a dedicated 'Accessible and Adaptive' category. This means that QVC is one of the first US retailers to curate the full lifestyle of accessible products into a single multicategory offering.

QVC will highlight accessible products within each category and has launched a one-stop digital storefront for these products, including solution-based navigation and options to filter by adaptive features.

QVC launches dedicated 'Accessible and Adaptive' category

The v-commerce company, a division of the Qurate Retail Group, has introduced 'Accessible Living,' an on-air show focused on “essential home products that simplify everyday tasks and promote independent living”.

In addition, QVC said that it will be demonstrating accessibility features of products “more frequently,” across all v-commerce programming, as well as in product presentations and photography. The retailer is also conducting a 360-degree review of all customer touchpoints, from its advertising to its v-commerce platforms, delivery processes and more to make changes to increase accessibility and ensure a barrier-free customer experience.

Rachel Ungaro, general merchandise manager and vice president of fashion merchandising for QVC, said: “We believe everyone deserves inclusive shopping experiences, services and products that make them feel seen, including the millions of Americans who are living with a disability; ageing in place or assisted living; recovering from a surgery, illness or injury; or supporting others as a caregiver.

“Our goal is to meet each customer where they are in the arc of life and empower them to express their own unique style. We plan to expand our offerings in our Accessible & Adaptive category by attracting new brands to QVC, widening our relationships with existing vendors, and developing proprietary products and brands.”

QVC names disability advocate Selma Blair as a brand ambassador

To reflect this ongoing commitment to accessibility, QVC has named Blair, known for her acting roles in ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘Legally Blonde,’ as its brand ambassador. Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has become an advocate for disability and inclusion.

“When QVC approached me, I was so impressed and grateful that they were welcoming these conversations,” said Blair. “One of the basic comforts of our life is being able to have fun shopping and to find things we find beautiful and useful. There is a more vibrant way to showcase these products, and I’m so excited to join QVC in exploring what is out there for all of us.”

QVC has also joined forces with Maura Horton, a disability diversity and inclusion consultant whose roots are in product design and development. After her husband was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, Horton founded MagnaReady, an adaptive apparel company that prioritised function and fashion equally. Horton sold her company in 2019 to advocate for global inclusion through education, product development, and strategic partnerships.

“QVC’s livestream v-commerce platforms and relationships give the company a unique opportunity to be a changemaker in this space,” added Horton. “I see QVC as the ideal retailer to curate products and tell human stories that demonstrate the arc of life. I’m pleased to help QVC create safe spaces where people can find the resources they need and feel the security of knowing they are not alone.”