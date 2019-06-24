R|Elan teams up with LFW to launch second edition of EarthTee2

R|Elan ‘Fashion for Earth’ has launched the second edition of EarthTee2 made in partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW). The limited-edition EarthTee2 are made using R|Elan GreenGold - the greenest fabric with the lowest carbon footprint in the world - manufactured by recycling 50,000 PET bottles collected at the recently concluded LFW - Summer Resort ’19 edition.

The aim behind unveiling EarthTee2 was to create awareness among people to switch to fashion that not only enhances aesthetics but also helps conserve the environment and our planet. The first edition of EarthTee was launched on last year’s World Environment Day in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Anita Dongre and R|Elan.

Reliance Industries, the owner of brand R|Elan, is one of the largest recycler of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year. The R|Elan GreenGold, made from recycled PET, substantially reduces the emission of greenhouse gases, and cuts down on water usage as well. The fabric is made from pre-dyed fibres that don’t require much water.