Rabih Kayrouz joins Paris Couture Week as fully-fledged member

Paris Couture Week is fast approaching, but it looks like some changes are still being made to the calendar. Maison Rabih Kayrouz, which was initially reported to be showing again as a guest member this season, has actually been bumped up to a full-fledged member. While it might not seem like major news, since the brand has been invited to show as a guest in 2016, gaining couture status is not easy.

The Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, Paris' governing couture body, has very strict rules for who gains couture membership. A few qualifications including showing two couture collections a year, employing a certain number of people in your atelier, and of course producing pieces made by hand.

Rabih Kayrouz is known for their fun, colorful designs which have been gaining growing traction among luxury consumers over the past several years. Another season at couture week will easily help further catapult them into the spotlight.

photo: /maisonrabihkayrouz.com