Raf Simons partners up with the Woolmark Company

London - Raf Simons has partnered with The Woolmark Company to develop a special autumn/winter 2017 collection for his eponymous label set to feature fine Merino wool jersey, knits and woven fabrics.

The wool materials have been sourced from some of the industry’s top fabric and yarn manufacturers, including Olimpias Group and Manifattura Sesia. The start of this new partnership, announced Friday afternoon, is said to mark the beginning of a “longstanding relationship” which sees The Woolmark Company working closely with the designer and his design team to create innovations with the use and sourcing of Merino wool.

Raf Simons enters long-term partnership with The Woolmark Company

“As the global authority on wool, one of the world’s finest natural fibres, The Woolmark Company prides itself on partnering with designers that continually push the boundaries of contemporary fashion,” exaplained The Woolmark Company’s Managing Director, Stuart McCullough in a statement.

“Through our partnership with Raf Simons, one of the industry’s most creative visionaries, we are able to demonstrate the distinct versatility of Merino wool far beyond its traditional positioning in the suiting market. Through his iconic work, Raf Simons will bring a newfound creativity to the world of wool.”

Merino wool in particular is said to play an intrinsic role in many of the Belgian designer’s collections. “I appreciate that The Woolmark Company encourages brands to come up with innovative ways to work with Merino wool - a material that I love and often use in my own collections. It feels very natural for me to partner with The Woolmark Company to create something special using the finest wool in the world,” explains Simons in a statement.

Raf Simons joins a growing list of designers to partner with The Woolmark Company, including American designer Jason Wu, Comme Moi and Thom Browne .

Photo credit: Willy Vanderperre