Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to take Paris couture by storm

Rahul Mishra is the first international design talent from India who has shown his haute couture collection in Paris.

Championing slow fashion using traditional Indian craftsmanship, Mishra’s latest collection is called The Tree of Life.

Achingly slow processes of hand-weaving and hand embroidery give a livelihood to over 1000 artisan in India. In this collection two and three dimensional embroideries articulate the first flush of nature emerging on the surface of a body, and life that grows from it. Intricately embellished artworks articulate scenes from dense forests with ancient architectural remains and vegetation in modern day silhouettes. A fresh application for the brand, metallics add another dimension to our brand’s signature hand craft.

Uplholding the values of Haute Couture, pieces feature fabrics that are handwoven in remote locations in India, embroidered by hand for over 10,000 human hours and sewn to perfection for clothing that is featherweight despite its convoluted surfaces.

Mishra has cultivated a circular economy with the craft communities he works with in his native India. The core aim of the collection continues to focus on grass roots empowerment and provide encouragement to the artisans making the clothes.

In a statement Mishra said: “We seek to not just fuel further consumption but cater to the existing demand of a mindful customer.”