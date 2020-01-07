Rahul Mishra to present his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week

Designer Rahul Mishra Rahul Mishra has been chosen guest member on the Haute couture calendar, announced The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. The Committee of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture has chosen Mishra will be the first Indian to present his collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2020. The event features iconic houses like: Chanel, Dior, Elie Saab, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy and Maison Margiela amongst others.

Mishra’s latest collection showcases an intuitive application with inspiration mainly coming from his recent travel experiences. There’s a play of foliage and references from various forms of nature articulated in his signature three-dimensional embroidery.

Mishra uses a restraining hand, allowing fabric and cut to play their own part in the garment. Another important aspect for him is to communicate emotion. Like a Van Gogh, which, despite the sunlight and the flowers, has an undertone of sadness, the designer aims to delineate the beauty of such contrasts in his work. Rahul Mishra is known for his contribution to Indian handlooms and craftwork. He integrates the rich heritage of Indian craft with the constantly varying pulse of global fashion. The designer has perfected the raised thick layering of paint through embroidery. The chase for perfection doesn’t stop at an aesthetic level; Mishra goes beyond what meets the eye to get rid of the weight of such embroidery. He crushes the embroidered surface of his jacket like it were made of jersey. The team worked on a technique and got rid of the entire fabric underneath. He feels clothes should feel like they can be worn and not just stared at.