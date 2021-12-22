Rains join Paris Fashion Week in January

Copenhagen-based outerwear lifestyle brand Rains is to debut its autumn/winter 2022 collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Rains will host a physical catwalk show for its autumn/winter 2022 collection at Palais de Tokyo on January 20 as part of the official Paris Men’s Fashion Week schedule.

This marks the first showcase at Paris Fashion Week for Rains, and a return to a physical catwalk format, with a show entitled ‘We Come in Peace’ to present its ‘Skywatcher’ AW22 collection.

Commenting on the move to Paris Fashion Week, Daniel Brix Hesselager, co-founder and creative director at Rains, said in a statement: “Our runway shows have helped us underline the brand aesthetic and narrative. But the future holds bigger global aspirations, and for that we need a truly global stage.”

The AW22 ‘Skywatcher’ collection will be the brand’s biggest collection, explains Rains, and will include experimental branding, a new standalone bag concept inspired by performance dry bags, and its first solo boot design, scheduled for a limited-edition release.

The collection will also showcase its upgraded insulation by Thermore, new puffer silhouettes, including a premium ‘Block’ chamber series, and an all-new high-function coat in the brand’s now-signature crisp nylon.

Other pieces will include rainwear, thermal and transitional outerwear, layers, bags and accessories in a vivid colour palette inspired by the Northern Lights.