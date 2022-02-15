Ralph Lauren to show fall collections in March

Ralph Lauren is going off calendar for his fashion show. The brand has plans to host an in-person runway show on March 22 in New York City showcasing both the fall/winter 2022 women’s collection and men’s Purple Label. The show’s location hasn’t been disclosed.

Ralph Lauren hasn’t held a runway show since September 2019 when he created Ralph’s Club and has a special performance by Janelle Monae. His April 2020 show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last March, he held a digital presentation as fashion shows had still yet to make a major return.

Ralph Lauren isn’t the only brand keeping New York’s fashion scene busy in New York City. Alexander McQueen announced they would be holding a womenswear show in New York in March.