Ralph Lauren unveils collaboration with Tópa

American luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren has unveiled the fourth instalment of its ‘Artist in Residence’ programme with Indigenous-led clothing company Tópa.

The ongoing programme invites artisans who sustain heritage craft to collaborate with its design teams “in a mutually beneficial creative partnership,” as part of the company’s ‘Design with Intent’ strategy to expand its portrayal of America and to evolve from inspiration to collaboration with communities that have historically inspired Ralph Lauren’s designs.

Tópa was founded by Jocy and Trae Little Sky, who are award-winning performers, designers and proud members of the Oceti Sakowin, an alliance of Indigenous North American peoples from the Great Plains of North America. Jocy is Dakota and is from the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations, and Trae is Oglala Lakota and Stoney Nakoda.

Together the Little Skys embrace traditional arts by meticulously hand-crafting regalia worn during Pow Wows, using time-honoured techniques such as quilling, beading and leatherwork, which serve as a living expression of their heritage.

For the collaboration with Ralph Lauren, Tópa has blended its distinctive cultural elements with the timeless style of Polo Ralph Lauren to create a collection for the label’s fall/holiday 2025 range, including knitted jumpers, cardigans and jackets.

In a statement, Ralph Lauren said the ‘Polo Ralph Lauren x Tópa’ collection celebrates the beauty of “enduring craftsmanship, merging modern silhouettes with Native design motifs” across an assortment of men’s, women’s and accessories products. In the languages of the Oceti Sakowin, “Tópa” means “four,” a significant number that symbolises the four directions, four seasons, four stages of life and the four meaningful colours of red, black, yellow and white, weaving profound cultural meaning throughout the collection’s designs.

The collection is currently available to consumers in North America on Ralph Lauren’s website, app and in selected stores, and will roll out globally on November 20. It will also be sold on 4Topa4.com, at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street in New York and Century City in Los Angeles and on Bloomingdales.com.

A percentage portion of the sales of each item from the collection will benefit the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation to support its Lakota language and education initiative.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jocy Little Sky, co-founder of Tópa, said: “We’ve long admired Ralph Lauren and how the brand brings worlds to life through its designs and storytelling.

“This collaboration with Polo Ralph Lauren honours our community, culture and way of life, and we hope it inspires people to be proud of who they are, where they come from and to follow their dreams.”

Ralph Lauren’s ‘Artist in Residence’ programme has previously included a Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collection in 2023, the Double RL x Zefren-M capsule in 2024 and the fall 2025 Ralph Lauren Home collection featuring designs by Naiomi and Tyler Glasses.