Range Rover launches first-ever fashion and lifestyle collection

British heritage automotive company Land Rover has launched its first-ever fashion and lifestyle collection for its Range Rover brand.

The debut eight-piece Range Rover London collection has been designed in-house under the creative vision of Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer, and incorporates design cues from Range Rover's signature modernist design ethos and British heritage.

The lifestyle capsule, handcrafted in the UK and Italy, offers men’s and women’s reversible jackets, silk scarves, cashmere and wool mix blankets, and two limited-edition Range Rover sculpt models.

Commenting on the collection, McGovern said in a statement: “The first Range Rover collection showcases our brand expression and ethos in a new creative medium. Imbued in the same breathtaking modernity, these everlasting and sophisticated pieces are designed in exquisite materials and using timeless craftsmanship.

“We are extending the desirability of the Range Rover brand beyond our current portfolio of products as we know our discerning customers are looking for more connections to the luxury brands that truly inspire them and embody their lifestyles.”

Range Rover London collection campaign starring Adwoa Aboah Credits: Range Rover

Land Rover’s flagship car brand Range Rover launches an apparel and textile collection

The centrepiece of the collection is the two lightweight jackets, ‘Knightsbridge Promenade’ and ‘Soho Chic,’ which focus on classic lines, placement quilting and luxurious materials, with intricate details such as bespoke zip fastenings in a nod to Range Rover's design heritage, inspired by the traditional rotary dials that were once a prevalent feature inside Range Rover cabins, and created in Sunset Gold inspired by one of Range Rover’s renowned paint finishes.

Knightsbridge Promenade’s reversible design comes in brown with a placement quilted pink side, and the Soho Chic’s reversible design comes with a placement quilted side and to the other, a bold graphic print in raspberry and blush.

Range Rover London collection campaign starring Adwoa Aboah Credits: Range Rover

The jackets sit alongside two 100 percent silk scarves featuring the recurring bold prints from the collection. The ‘About Town’ design was printed by makers in Lake Como, Italy, while ‘Chelsea Blossom’ is printed and made at one of the UK’s last surviving mills in Macclesfield. Each of the scarves is produced in low volumes with a focus on hand-finishing techniques, including a beautiful hand-rolled edge.

Kimberley Panton, apparel designer, added: “We have curated a contemporary, new luxury lifestyle capsule for discerning individuals who appreciate Range Rover’s vision of modern luxury. The main influences for the collection came from an appreciation for British mid-century design.

“It was important to us to celebrate the interplay of colour and to reflect the eclecticness of London living, while harmoniously juxtaposing modernist lines and forms to create pieces that evoke modern grace, vibrancy and sophistication.”

Rounding off the collection are two patterned virgin wool-cashmere mix blankets, crafted and woven on jacquard looms in Italy.

Range Rover London collection campaign starring Adwoa Aboah Credits: Range Rover

Martin Limpert, managing director for Range Rover, said: “Our first luxury lifestyle collection embodies Range Rover’s core DNA, and is the epitome of modern elegance, self-expression and vibrancy. These first limited-edition pieces are designed to enrich our client’s lives, evoking confidence and individuality.”

Range Rover adds that it has plans to expand its product offering for clients globally, including previews “at desirable locations,” and future lifestyle collections are planned later this year.

Prices for the debut Range Rover London apparel and blankets, range from 350 to 1,150 pounds. The collection is available at select Range Rover dealers around the world and online.

To celebrate its fashion launch, Range Rover tapped British supermodel and actress Adwoa Aboah to star in the campaign directed by fashion creative director and producer Marcos Fecchino.

Range Rover London collection campaign starring Adwoa Aboah Credits: Range Rover