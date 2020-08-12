Re/Done expands sneaker line

Los Angeles-based luxury fashion label Re/Done is expanding its line of heritage-inspired sneakers with their newest silhouette, the 70s Runner.

In line with their ethos of bringing cult classics back to life, the 70s Runner is a modern reinvention of the nylon running sneakers of the 1970s, and have been designed to evoke “a sense of nostalgia, while filling an empty slot in the modern sneaker space,” explained the brand in a statement.

Each component of the 70s Runner encompasses Re/Done’s commitment to honouring vintage details using the highest quality materials, with the construction of the sneaker paying tribute to the decade that inspired it, from its nylon and suede outer body to the use of injection molds for the soles.

As with all Re/Done products, the 70s Runner sneakers have been designed to “be worn every day, last a lifetime, and grow better with each wear,” adds the brand, founded by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur.

The Re/Done 70s Runner, available in red, navy and white, are handmade in Italy and retail for 460 US dollars.

Re/Done is available in more than 50 countries, in over 500 retailers worldwide including Boon The Shop, Matches, Le Bon Marche, Net-A-Porter, Selfridges, Luisa Via Roma, and on its own e-commerce website.

Images: courtesy of Re/Done