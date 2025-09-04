Rebecca Minkoff unveils exclusive apparel line for QVC

New York-based designer brand Rebecca Minkoff is launching a capsule collection exclusively created for live social shopping brand QVC.

The RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff apparel line will premiere on QVC on September 5, offering a collection that is “true to Minkoff’s bold aesthetic,” and that delivers “feminine, edgy designs that balance structure and softness with confidence and comfort”.

Mara Sirhal, chief merchandising officer at QVC, said in a statement: "Our customers look to QVC for fashion that feels current, wearable, and infused with personality for all generations.

"RM Studio x Rebecca Minkoff delivers on every level, giving our shoppers exclusive access to designer pieces that adapt seamlessly to their everyday lifestyle - from day to night."

Minkoff developed the capsule collection in collaboration with Rachael Barnard, the apparel design and manufacturing executive for Rebecca Minkoff at Sunrise Brands, which owns the designer’s business.

The 15-piece collection features statement jackets, denim, and chunky knits to everyday essentials, offering “wardrobe staples in elevated silhouettes designed to move with you, flatter you, and make a statement”. Sizes will range from XXS–3X in both regular and petite, with pricing ranging from 50 to 150 US dollars.

Commenting on the collaboration, Minkoff added: "QVC has a unique ability to bring designers and customers together through storytelling and connection, which made them an ideal partner for our brand.

"Through this collaboration, we are distilling the essence of our flagship brand into everyday pieces and inspiring women to embrace their authentic selves - while making designer fashion more accessible than ever."