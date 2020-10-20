Red Carpet Green Dress launches workshops on sustainability

Red Carpet Green Dress, the women-led global change-making organisation looking to bring sustainability to the forefront of conversation within the fashion and apparel industry, has launched a new series of workshops.

Aimed at educating on the topic of sustainability, the series of workshops are curated especially for beginners and will be hosted by Red Carpet Green Dress chief executive Samata Pattinson with a range of guest appearances, including the organisations' founder Suzy Amis Cameron.

The workshops will cover key topics including sustainable design, responsible consumption, fashion’s impact on nature, intersectional environmentalism including human rights and social justice, as well as communications messaging and terminology.

Other workshops will cover garment care and end of use, sustainable materials and technologies, and size and price inclusivity.

The first 90-minute workshop will take place on October 29 and will cover sustainable design. It will look at design methods and approaching sustainability through design, whilst educating participants on what to look out for. In addition, it will cover an overview of the fashion supply chain, highlighting strong examples of successful sustainable brands and break down the meaning of fast and slow fashion.

Each workshop will also have an interactive Q&A session and will cost 13 US dollars.