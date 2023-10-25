Reebok and Global Citizen unveil collaborative collection

Sportswear brand Reebok, owned by Authentic Brands Group, has unveiled a collaborative collection with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen to encourage consumers “to take action and drive change”.

The ‘Reebok x Take Action’ capsule collection marks the first co-branded collection between the sportswear brand and Global Citizen, following the strategic partnership announced earlier this year to create opportunities for consumers to activate their purchasing power by driving change toward the most urgent issues facing humanity and the planet.

The unisex collection spans footwear and apparel and includes T-shirts, long-sleeve tops, and hoodies, as well as Club C Revenge and Classic Leather sneakers with all featuring hints of red and black, Global Citizen’s trademark colours, and the co-branded with the Reebok x Global Citizen logo.

Each piece also features a special QR code to drive consumers to the Global Citizen app to encourage them “to Take Action in support of equity”.

‘Reebok x Take Action’ capsule collection Credits: Reebok

Portia Blunt, vice president of apparel at Reebok, said in a statement: "We are excited to partner with Global Citizen on the Take Action collaboration, which serves to ignite action and purpose around the world.

"The capsule speaks to our brands' unrelenting focus on removing barriers, creating access and encouraging individuals to express themselves through movement. Additionally, integrating Dieter Cantu our current HRA recipient, is another way for us to amplify Reebok’s social purpose."

The ‘Reebok x Take Action’ collection will be available from November 14 exclusively in the US on Reebok.com, with prices starting at 30 US dollars. The capsule will also be available globally in early 2024.

