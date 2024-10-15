Reebok expands into wellness with nutritional supplements

Global sportswear brand Reebok is making moves in the wellness space with a new partnership with Generation Joy to launch a line of sports nutrition and performance supplements.

The Reebok-branded supplements have been designed to cater to a “broad audience, from committed gym-goers to the wellness-obsessed and weekend warriors,” explains the sportswear brand, to simplify the customer experience with an easy system of nutritional items to support their fitness needs.

The line has been crafted to enhance endurance and recovery and will include protein and collagen, vitamins, pre-and post-workout supplements and hydration supplements.

Reebok nutrition and performance supplements with Generation Joy Credits: Reebok

Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok at Authentic, said in a statement: “A performance line of nutritional supplements is a natural extension for Reebok, reinforcing its commitment to sports and wellness.

“We look forward to delivering products that inspire and support our customers' fitness journeys together with Generation Joy.”

Wellness company Generation Joy will distribute the Reebok-branded supplements in the US and Canada, in key department stores, speciality retailers and online.

Reebok nutrition and performance supplements with Generation Joy Credits: Reebok

Laura Dweck, president at Generation Joy, added: "We're thrilled to join forces with Reebok to ignite a movement towards healthier, more active lifestyles.

"Building on Reebok’s legacy of sport and fitness excellence, we've formulated a disruptive performance system that fuels fitness from within. Not only did we create products informed by cutting edge data, but they taste amazing too.”