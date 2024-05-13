Reebok launches AI fashion experience on Instagram

Sportswear brand Reebok has unveiled a custom AI fashion experience on Instagram designed to expand the boundaries of sneaker culture by putting new technology into the hands of everyday consumers.

The ‘Reebok Impact’ experience allows consumers to create AI-infused, custom digital sneakers by sending one of their photo memories via Instagram DM to @reebokimpact. Then in a real-time chat, Futureverse's AI will craft a custom sneaker in the colours and style of the image.

Users can choose between the Reebok Pump, Classic Leather, or Club C models and customise the digital sneaker with AI-generated art with the original photo memory stored in the sole of the sneaker.

The experience is free for up to four digital sneaker creations, which users can share or purchase as game-ready files compatible with popular platforms such as Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Roblox.

In addition, these digital creations will be available with various virtual experiences, including the upcoming AAA MMO game Open, developed by the creators of Ready Player One.

Todd Krinsky, chief executive of Reebok, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Reebok Impact, which marks an important milestone in our commitment to innovation and technology. We are excited to partner with Futureverse to explore new and engaging ways to bring our brand's ethos to a wider audience.

“Through Reebok Impact, we look forward to revolutionizing the digital fashion landscape and providing our customers with a unique and immersive experience.”

Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, co-founders of Futureverse, added: "We couldn't be prouder to introduce this initial experience as part of our long-term partnership with Reebok.

“Together we've pushed the boundaries of both personal expression with the exemplification of life imitating art and art imitating life. Leveraging AI creates an easy-to-navigate user experience that meets sneaker fans where they are. The future of fashion has arrived, and this is only the beginning,"

‘Reebok Impact’ is the first launch from the Futureverse and Reebok partnership, announced last year to create innovative artificial intelligence, web3, blockchain-based gaming and metaverse experiences for consumers to broaden product interactions across the Reebok ecosystem.