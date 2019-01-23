Reebok launches debut Victoria Beckham collection

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham has launched her highly anticipated debut activewear collection with Reebok, which combines a “laid-back Californian spirit with refined British tailoring”.

The premium sportswear collection billed as “high performance meets minimalist design” features a series of technical garments, for men and women, as well as some unisex pieces, that have been designed with the aim of “taking the wearer from the gym to the street and back again” and fuses together Reebok’s heritage aesthetic with Beckham’s take on contemporary style.

The debut collection for spring 2019 is inspired by Beckham’s experience living in Los Angeles and London and includes hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets, T-shirts, leggings, bags, and footwear, which have a defined, clean aesthetic with subtle graphic co-branding in three variants: Reebok splice, an integrated VB vector and VB vector on repeat.

Pieces are cast from elevated fabrics and techniques, highlighted by a colour palette that blends seasonal hues of camel, silver and grey with the collaboration’s key colour signifiers of sunset orange, black and white, explains the sportswear brand.

Commenting on the collection’s design process, Beckham said in a statement: “The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection.

“Each piece is designed to flex, adapt and transition for the optimum workout, but it was also important that I created a something that is fashion-forward and can blend seamlessly into any wardrobe. These pieces can take you from the gym to the office, with the school run in between.’’

Key highlights includes Beckham’s remake of the '90s Bolton running shoe, which features a supportive knit sock that rises above the ankle, and comes in two colour ways black or orange for 229.95 pounds, the designer’s glossy packable jacket that has been designed to easily pack into a pocket, and the vibrant “swag orange” seamless lightweight tights that have been designed for a close-to-the body fit.

Beckham, who said in the press release that she herself had been testing all the items in the line, added: “I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine. The pieces have the technical ability that I need for the gym but are simple and adaptable enough to work with my lifestyle and I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts.”

Karen Reuther, vice president of creative direction at Reebok said: “The collection boldly reveals Victoria’s vision that is strong and confident, with a modern and inclusive point of view. Victoria Beckham and Reebok have upped the game in fit, fabric, silhouette and finish, and this collection pushes the definition of sportswear to a new level. Victoria’s thoughtful approach to design is reflected in every detail.”

Reebok has stated that this is a “pivotal partnership with a fashion powerhouse” and they must be hoping that the collaboration is as successful as the long-standing relationship between Adidas and British designer Stella McCartney.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham spring 2019 collection is priced from 24.95 pounds for running socks to 349.95 pounds for an oversized bomber jacket. It is available from Reebok online as well as other premium retailers worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Reebok