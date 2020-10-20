Reebok launches first plant-based running sneaker

Reebok has launched its first plant-based running sneaker, the Forever Floatride Grow. The sustainable runner received a 59 percent United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certificate on its bio-based content.

The sustainable shoe is made with bloom algae for the sock liner, castor bean oil for the cushioning, eucalyptus bark for the mesh upper part of the runner and natural rubber for flexible traction while running. The shoe is classic white with straw and neutral shades for the sneaker’s laces, stripes and detailing.

The retailer aims to reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics by making its products with plants and is focusing on its sustainability under two pillars including ReeGrow which focuses on the use of natural products and ReeCylced which aims to create products from recycled or repurposed materials.

Matt O’Toole, Reebok brand president, said in a statement: “Our Cotton + Corn collection was the first step in making shoes from things that grow. Now, we have taken an award-winning running shoe, the Forever Floatride Energy, and reinvented it using natural materials to create what we feel is the most sustainable performance running shoe on the market.

“Our consumers have told us they want more sustainable products, and the running community has been the most vocal and passionate on this issue. We want to help runners perform at their best, while also feeling good about the products they wear.”

The Forever Floatride Grow retails for 99.95 pounds.