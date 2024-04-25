Reebok LTD unveils collaboration with Botter

Reebok LTD, the premium range of sportswear brand Reebok, has unveiled a collaboration with Botter, the Caribbean couture brand by Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, for spring/summer 2024.

The Botter x Reebok LTD collection takes inspiration from the sportswear brand’s rich archive in football, while celebrating the colours, energy, and spirit of the Caribbean.

The capsule collection features trainer jackets, track pants, polo shirts, base layers, socks, and soccer shirts with wavy turquoise-blue stripes, which have been designed to “sit slightly different than usual around the body to challenge the balance of the silhouette”.

The apparel sits alongside Botter x Reebok LTD Energia Bo Kèts sneakers, which combine the aesthetics of football and climbing shoes, drawing inspiration from archival Reebok football shoes like the ‘Valde’ and ‘Instante’. The sneakers feature asymmetric laces, a fold-down tongue and a logo-print tape wrapped around the contoured sole.

The collaboration is available from Reebok.eu, Botter, Farfetch and selected retailers. Prices range from 45 to 531 pounds.

Botter x Reebok LTD collection Credits: Reebok LTD by Daniel Obasi

Botter x Reebok LTD collection Credits: Reebok LTD by Daniel Obasi

Botter x Reebok LTD collection Credits: Reebok LTD by Daniel Obasi