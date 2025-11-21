Reebok signs long-term deal for eyewear in Brazil

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns sportswear brand Reebok, has signed a licensing agreement with RobSol Indústria Óptica to design, manufacture, and distribute Reebok sunglasses, optical frames, eyewear accessories, and swim goggles throughout the region.

The new Reebok eyewear line will launch nationwide from November 24 with 22 initial styles, featuring sport-inspired designs “with everyday wearability,” offering frames engineered and crafted with premium materials to reflect "Reebok’s commitment to quality and performance".

This will be followed up with a full collection rollout by March 2026 through major optical chains, key distributors, and select e-commerce partners.

Bruno Pedroso, head of Brazil at Authentic, owner of Reebok, said in a statement: "This partnership marks an exciting milestone as we continue to grow Reebok’s presence in Brazil through high-quality, locally relevant products.

“RobSol’s expertise in optical manufacturing and deep understanding of the Brazilian consumer make them the ideal partner to bring Reebok’s eyewear vision to life. Together, we’re delivering designs that balance performance, innovation, and style.”

Zhao Fengdi, chief executive at RobSol Indústria Óptica, added: "We are proud to partner with Authentic to introduce Reebok Eyewear to the Brazilian market. Our shared focus on excellence and innovation ensures that consumers will have access to eyewear that reflects both RobSol’s craftsmanship and Reebok’s sport-inspired heritage.”