Reebok unveils ‘Clueless’ sneaker capsule collection

Sportswear brand Reebok has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to launch a capsule sneaker collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the teen comedy film ‘Clueless’.

The ‘Reebok x Clueless’ collaboration honours the film’s legacy through a footwear collection with sneakers featuring yellow plaid and pink detailing, paying tribute to the film’s unforgettable characters and outfits.

The collection reimagines the Reebok ‘Campio Extra’ platform sneaker with yellow and black plaid in addition to pink side stripes and leopard-printed sock liners, and the ‘Club C 85’ in a nod to the film’s trip Cher, Dionne, and Tai, with customisable laces and charm accessories, including a pink pom-pom, reminiscent of Cher’s fluffy pen, and a pearl lace-lock.

Carmen Hardaway, director of Reebok classics footwear, energy collaborations and social impact, said in a statement: “Clueless is as influential today as it was in 1995. We wanted to create a collection that honours the film’s lasting footprint on fashion and pop culture, while also giving fans something they can truly wear and love, featuring two of our most timeless silhouettes.

“Like Clueless, which continues to transcend time, Reebok Classics have always had a pulse on style and cultural influence. These designs are all about confidence, fun and making a statement, just like Cher and her crew.”

The ‘Reebok x Clueless’ collection launches globally on August 29 on Reebok.com and at select retailers.

